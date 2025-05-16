JnU teachers, students go in mass hunger strike after 50 hour sit-in

After staging a sit-in for nearly 50 hours at Dhaka’s Kakrail intersection with a three-point demand, a group of Jagannath University (JnU) students have now started a mass hunger strike. They commenced the strike at 4:00 pm today, Friday.

Dean of the faculty of Business Studies at Jagannath University, Professor Manzur Morshed, formally announced the beginning of the mass hunger strike at 3:50 pm. “Our mass hunger strike begins from this moment. This programme will continue until our demands are met,” he said.

A bit later, about 50 students went on the hunger strike around 4:00 pm. At the beginning of the programme, they observed a one-minute silence in protest against the recent police attacks on teachers and students of JnU.