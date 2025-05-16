Planning adviser hopes Jagannath University issues to be settled soon

Planning adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud has expressed hope that the ongoing issues of Jagannath University will be resolved soon with the cooperation from all sides.

He came up with the optimism in response to a query from Prothom Alo on Friday. Earlier, he served as both planning and education adviser. In March, CR Abrar took over as the education adviser, while Wahiduddin Mahmud continued to serve as the planning adviser only.