Planning adviser hopes Jagannath University issues to be settled soon
Planning adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud has expressed hope that the ongoing issues of Jagannath University will be resolved soon with the cooperation from all sides.
He came up with the optimism in response to a query from Prothom Alo on Friday. Earlier, he served as both planning and education adviser. In March, CR Abrar took over as the education adviser, while Wahiduddin Mahmud continued to serve as the planning adviser only.
For three consecutive days, students and teachers of Jagannath University have been protesting at the Kakrail intersection in Dhaka, demanding that the authorities meet their three-point demand. Some of the demands raised by Jagannath University students are related to the planning ministry, as there is an issue of approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
In this regard, Professor Wahiduddin told Prothom Alo that although it has been years since the institution’s graduation from a college to a university, development of student facilities has been severely neglected, which led to intensified frustration among students and faculty.
He mentioned that during his tenure as education adviser in November last year, he held fruitful discussions with student representatives and university authorities. “At that time, students were unaware that the proposal for a second campus of Jagannath University in Keraniganj had already been approved at the ECNEC meeting, initiated by the education and planning ministries.”
According to the ECNEC decision, the university was supposed to develop a master plan for a modern, well-designed campus on the acquired land, including necessary infrastructures. During discussions, the authorities were directed to ensure the completion of the works that the previous contractors left unfinished. It was mentioned that there is no problem engaging the Bangladesh Army for the construction of the second campus.
“I hope the education ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will investigate why the works are being delayed,” he said.
The planning adviser further said if a detailed project for the second campus is presented properly, it would easily receive approval from the ECNEC. The education ministry and the UGC are working positively on other demands of the students.
“I hope the problem will be solved soon with cooperation from all sides, as significant damages have already taken place in academic activities,” he added.