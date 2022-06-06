Another Biman aircraft suffers collision in Shahjalal airport

Biman officials said the incident took place at 10:00pm on Saturday. A Boeing-737 aircraft of Biman was waiting at the bay area when a GSE dolly trolley of US-Bangla Airlines collided into it. The aircraft sustained damages and has since been out of commission. The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Chattogram on Sunday.
Biman officials said US-Bangla Airlines will bear the costs of repairing the damages.
Biman’s spokesperson and general manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker told Prothom Alo on Monday, Biman has sent a letter to Boeing about repairing the aircraft. Within two days of getting approval from Boing officials, the repair work will start.
Previously, on 10 April two Biman airplanes collided at the hanger of the Dhaka airport. While bringing a Boeing-737 out of the hanger, it collided with a Boeing-777. Both aircraft sustained damages. Five officials, including Biman’s chief engineer, were dismissed for negligence.