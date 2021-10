In the second such incident in about a month, a ride-sharing biker set fire to his vehicle as a traffic police 'attempted to fine him' at Palashi intersection in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

Confirming it, MM Morshed, officer-in-charge of Lalbagh Police Station, said that Ilias Mia, 30, set his bike on fire out of anger as a sergeant fined him for traffic rule violation.