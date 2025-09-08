Rajshahi University
RUCSU election: 20 candidates for VP post, 15 for GS
The deadline for submission of nomination papers for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions and student representative seats in the senate ended on Sunday.
A total of 260 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 23 posts in RUCSU, 62 candidates for 5 senate representative posts and 603 candidates for 15 posts in each of the 17 hall unions.
Chief election commissioner professor F Nazrul Islam provided these details in a briefing held last night at the office of the RUCSU treasurer.
According to the election schedule, the submission deadline was from 9:00am to 5:00pm, but nomination papers were accepted until 7:45pm. The submission process began on Thursday. Across the three tiers of election, a total of 925 nomination papers were filed, with several posts attracting multiple candidates.
The distribution of nomination papers concluded on 31 August. At that time, 395 forms had been collected for RUCSU, 84 for the senate and 754 for the 17 hall unions.
Accordingly, 126 RUCSU applicants, 151 hall union applicants and 22 senate applicants did not ultimately submit their papers.
Of the 260 nominations filed for RUCSU’s 23 posts, 20 candidates are vying for the Vice-President (VP) position, 15 for the General Secretary (GS) position and 16 for the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) position.
Additionally, 9 candidates submitted for Sports Secretary, 6 for Assistant Sports Secretary, 11 for Cultural Secretary, 9 for Assistant Cultural Secretary, 7 for Women’s Affairs Secretary, 8 for Assistant Women’s Affairs Secretary, 13 for Information and Research Secretary and 8 for Assistant Information and Research Secretary.
In addition, 10 candidates submitted nomination papers for the Media and Publications Secretary post, 10 for Assistant Media and Publications Secretary, 9 for Science and Technology Secretary, 8 for Assistant Science and Technology Secretary, 9 for Debating and Literary Secretary, 6 for Assistant Debating and Literary Secretary, 12 for Environment and Social Welfare Secretary, 18 for Assistant Environment and Social Welfare Secretary and 56 for Executive Member posts.
Candidates in each hall
The hall union elections will be held for 15 posts in each hall. A total of 603 candidates have submitted nomination papers across 17 halls. Among them, 41 candidates filed in Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq Hall, 43 in Shah Mukhdum Hall, 30 in Nawab Abdul Latif Hall, 40 in Syed Amer Ali Hall, 38 in Shahid Shamsuzzoha Hall, 49 in Habibur Rahman Hall, 48 in Motihar Hall, 42 in Madar Bux Hall, 51 in Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall, 46 in Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, and 35 in Bijoy 24 Hall.
For the female students’ halls, 26 candidates filed in Mannujan Hall, 22 in Rokeya Hall, 24 in Tapashi Rabeya Hall, 20 in Begum Khaleda Zia Hall, 21 in Rahamatunnesa Hall and 27 in July 36 Hall.
RUCSU chief election commissioner professor F Nazrul Islam stated that following scrutiny of nominations on 8 and 9 September, the preliminary list of candidates would be published on 10 September. That announcement will also provide details of candidates by post, including female candidates.
According to the revised schedule, objections and disposal regarding candidacies will take place on 11 September, withdrawal of nominations on 13 September and publication of the final list of candidates on 14 September. Voting will be held on 25 September from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the university’s academic building, with results to be announced thereafter.