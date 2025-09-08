RUCSU election: 20 candidates for VP post, 15 for GS

The deadline for submission of nomination papers for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions and student representative seats in the senate ended on Sunday.

A total of 260 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 23 posts in RUCSU, 62 candidates for 5 senate representative posts and 603 candidates for 15 posts in each of the 17 hall unions.

Chief election commissioner professor F Nazrul Islam provided these details in a briefing held last night at the office of the RUCSU treasurer.