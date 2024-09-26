DMP chief asks cops to work within laws to fulfill people's aspirations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan has asked the police to discharge their professional duties within the laws and regulations to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

"People have many expectations from the police force. We have started working with fresh zeal. You have to perform your duties abiding by the laws and regulations so that the expectations of the people can be fulfilled," he said.

He was addressing as the chief guest a special welfare meeting organized by DMP's welfare and force department at SI Shaheed Shiru Mia auditorium of the Rajarbagh Police Lines.