DMP chief asks cops to work within laws to fulfill people's aspirations
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan has asked the police to discharge their professional duties within the laws and regulations to fulfill the aspirations of the people.
"People have many expectations from the police force. We have started working with fresh zeal. You have to perform your duties abiding by the laws and regulations so that the expectations of the people can be fulfilled," he said.
He was addressing as the chief guest a special welfare meeting organized by DMP's welfare and force department at SI Shaheed Shiru Mia auditorium of the Rajarbagh Police Lines.
Mainul said the DMP is the mirror of the Bangladesh Police, and its every success and achievement inspires each police personnel.
"The police force is an important part of the government. They have to perform the duties bestowed upon them by the state accordingly. Every task of the police is controlled by the laws and regulations. Police have no chance to go beyond the law. You have to work within the law," he said.
Giving a patient hearing to some problems raised by the policemen, the DMP commissioner assured all of resolving the problems.
Mainul asked all concerned to serve improved food and ensure a healthy environment in the police barracks alongside keeping the Rajarbagh Police Lines neat and clean.
The commissioner paid due tribute to the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising and the police officials who died in the movement.
Additional Police Commissioner (Admin) Faruk Ahmed, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Md Israil Hawlader, Additional Police Commissioner Khondoker Nazmul Hasan, and Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Hasan Md Shawkat Ali, among others, were present.