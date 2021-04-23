At least two killed as residential building catches fire

At least two persons were killed and 17 others injured in a fire broke out at a 6-storey residential building in Armanitola of Old Dhaka early Friday, said fire service.

One of the deceased was identified as the caretaker of the building, Rasel. Another victim was a resident of an apartment at third floor of the building.

Of the injured, 14 people are the residents of the building while three are fire service members, said fire service director Lieutenant Colonel Zillur Rahman.

A local person said that there was a chemical warehouse at the ground floor of the building.