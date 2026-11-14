Training workshop on digital safety for women human rights defenders in Dhaka

Digital safety is no longer an issue confined to technology experts; it has become an integral part of protecting and advancing human rights. Emphasising this connection, a training workshop titled “Digital Safety for Women Human Rights Defenders” was held Saturday at the YWCA Conference Room in Dhaka, reports a press release.

The workshop was organised by VOICE, a rights-based research and advocacy organisation, with the support of Association for Progressive Communications (APC). It brought together women journalists, women human rights defenders, and Indigenous rights activists to strengthen their understanding and capacity to address digital threats and promote safer online spaces.