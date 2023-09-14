Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire brought under control

The fire that broke out in the capital’s Mohammadpur Krishi Market early Thursday has been brought under control.
The blaze was brought under control at around 9:25 am, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation & Maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam Chowdhury.
Speaking at a media conference at around 9:45 am, Tajul Islam further said the amount of loss would be known only after an investigation.
The fire started after 3:30 am on Thursday. At least 17 units of the fire service were working to extinguish the fire.
Special teams of the Army, Navy and AIr Force also joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence units in the task, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Earlier, Rashid bin Khaled, an officer at the control room of the fire service, told the media that they were informed about the fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market at 3:43 am Thursday. Eleven units of the fire service went to the spot and started working to control the fire. Later two more units joined them.
The control room also reported that four more units of the fire service were engaged in extinguishing the fire at around 6:30 am.
Mohammadpur police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Deblal Sarker told Prothom Alo that they received information of the fire at around 4:00 am. They rushed to the spot immediately.
Police are yet to receive any information of injuries or casualty in the fire, he added.