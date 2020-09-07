Chemical factories should be relocated before another deadly fire

The Department of Environment, Department of Explosives, Fire Service and Dhaka South City Corporation --- officials of all these government bodies have sold them for money. The role of these entities in the last decade is questionable. One may wonder if the festivity of bribe all the year round has obstructed the relocation of these chemical factories.

The Department of Explosives had detected 35 super vulnerable chemical establishments in February 2019. But till now they have neither been closed nor relocated. TIB reports reveal that officials of this government entity take the biggest amount of bribes.

From the Nimtali fire in 2010 to last year's fire at Churihatta, a number of big projects have been undertaken. Many big figures have pledged to ensure that these factories get relocated. However, nothing has changed and the projects only gave a quarter the scope to loot public money.