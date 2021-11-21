Badrunnessa college student gets ‘rape threat’ from bus conductor over half fare

Hundreds of students of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College have blocked the road in Bakshibazar in the capital demanding trial of a bus driver's assistant who reportedly threatened to rape a student of the college as she wanted to pay half fare.

The students alleged that the driver's assistant of a Thikana Paribahan bus threatened to rape a second year student of the college in Shanir Akhra area on Saturday.

The students also demanded passes for half fare in public transport.