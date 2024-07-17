6 sustain pellet wounds in student-police clash at Shanir Akhra

At least six people, including a toddler, have sustained pellet wounds as the quota reform protesters clashed with the police in the capital’s Shanir Akhra area ;on Wednesday evening.

The protesters blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the area throughout the day. A clash broke out there when the police attempted to disperse them in the evening, and it was going on until the filing of this report around 9:00pm.

The police, at one stage, fired shotgun pellets at the protesters, injuring at least six of them. They were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bacchu Miya of the hospital police outpost.