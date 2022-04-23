BNP leader Makbul placed on three-day remand

Sources at the court said police appealed for a seven-day remand to interrogate BNP leader Makbul. After hearing from both sides the court granted a three-day remand.
Earlier on Friday evening, members of law enforcement agencies arrested Makbul Hossain from the Town Hall area in the capital’s Mohammadpur in a case filed on Thursday over the violence erupted between the Dhaka College students and New Market traders.
Makbul Hossain is the former president of BNP’s New Market Unit. He is currently an executive member of BNP’s Dhaka City BNP (south).
Students of Dhaka College and the workers and shop owners of New Market locked into clashes in phases on Monday night and Tuesday. At least two people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in the clash.
Police have filed a case on the allegations of obstructing government work, throwing brickbats and beating up people over this incident. Makbul Hossain is made the prime accused in the case.
According to the sources in New Market, the restaurants - Welcome Fast Food and Capital Fast Food were allotted under Makbul’s name. The workers of these two restaurants instigated the clash. However, he does not run any of these restaurants by himself.