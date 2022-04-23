BNP leader Makbul placed on three-day remand

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Makbul Hossain has been placed on a three-day remand for interrogation in connection with the clash between the Dhaka College students and the New Market traders.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Saturday following a plea from the police.

Safayet Hossain, sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) prosecution division, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.