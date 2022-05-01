City

Bring nothing but prayer mats and umbrellas at National Eidgah: DMP

Prothom Alo English Desk

Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has asked the devotees to bring only prayer mats and umbrellas when they join the main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at National Eidgah, reports UNB.

The DMP commissioner said on Sunday "This is for security as a four tier measure has been ensured at the National Eidgah for the congregation."

He was briefing the press about the security arrangements in the area for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While replying to a question the DMP chief said "There is no threat of militant attack at the main Eid congregation."

"This year DMP will ensure safety in 1,468 Eid jamaats to be held across Dhaka in small and large mosques, eidgahs" he added.

He said "Bomb disposal unit will sweep the whole area before the beginning of Eid jamaat at National Eidgah and it will remain under CCTV camera surveillance."

Advertisement

The DMP commissioner requested the worshipers to come to the congregation at the Eidgah before the scheduled time as it will take time to go through the checking.

He said similar security measures would be taken if the main congregation of Eid is held at Baitul Mukarram in case of inclement weather.

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement