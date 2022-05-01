Bring nothing but prayer mats and umbrellas at National Eidgah: DMP

While replying to a question the DMP chief said "There is no threat of militant attack at the main Eid congregation."
"This year DMP will ensure safety in 1,468 Eid jamaats to be held across Dhaka in small and large mosques, eidgahs" he added.
He said "Bomb disposal unit will sweep the whole area before the beginning of Eid jamaat at National Eidgah and it will remain under CCTV camera surveillance."
The DMP commissioner requested the worshipers to come to the congregation at the Eidgah before the scheduled time as it will take time to go through the checking.
He said similar security measures would be taken if the main congregation of Eid is held at Baitul Mukarram in case of inclement weather.