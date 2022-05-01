Bring nothing but prayer mats and umbrellas at National Eidgah: DMP

Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has asked the devotees to bring only prayer mats and umbrellas when they join the main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at National Eidgah, reports UNB.

The DMP commissioner said on Sunday "This is for security as a four tier measure has been ensured at the National Eidgah for the congregation."

He was briefing the press about the security arrangements in the area for Eid-ul-Fitr.