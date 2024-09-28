Youth-led initiative to raise digital safety awareness across Bangladesh
In a bid to promote safer internet usage across Bangladesh, 128 young leaders have completed an extensive training program under the “Shabdhane Online A (Stay Safe Online) campaign”. These youth ambassadors, representing all 64 districts of the country, will now lead efforts in their communities to increase awareness of digital risks and promote secure online behaviour, said a press release.
The training camp, held at the Proshkha HRDC facility in Manikganj, was jointly organized by the JAAGO Foundation and the popular social media platform TikTok. With the exponential growth of internet users, particularly TikTok's rise from 465 million to 834 million users between 2020 and 2023, ensuring safety in digital spaces has become a pressing concern. The “Shabdhane Online A (Stay Safe Online) campaign” initiative aims to tackle these issues by empowering youth to advocate for online safety within their local communities.
The newly trained youth ambassadors will act as local champions, educating their peers and neighbours about online risks such as cybercrime, harassment, and data privacy issues. Through these efforts, the campaign seeks to foster a more secure and responsible internet culture nationwide.
According to JAAGO Foundation's founder Korvi Rakshand, the initiative addresses a critical need. “As more young people in Bangladesh spend time online, they face growing security challenges. This campaign, developed in collaboration with TikTok, is designed to equip the younger generation with the tools they need to stay safe online and promote positive digital engagement,” he said.
The training program included sessions on online safety best practices, effective communication skills, and in-depth instruction on using TikTok's in-app safety features. Participants are now tasked with sharing these insights with their communities, helping to create a ripple effect of safety awareness throughout the country.
One of the youth ambassadors commented, “This training gave us a deep understanding of the dangers present online. We are committed to spreading this knowledge so that more people can protect themselves and others in the digital space.”
Mosaddek Hossain, Project Manager for “Shabdhane Online A” noted that this year’s campaign would reach even more students across Bangladesh. “Over the next year, we will work with 256 educational institutions to ensure young people are aware of online safety measures. This campaign is not just about awareness, but about creating a national movement for safer digital spaces,” he said.
With TikTok’s support and JAAGO Foundation’s leadership, the campaign is set to play a key role in cultivating a more informed, responsible generation of internet users in Bangladesh.