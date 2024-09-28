Youth-led initiative to raise digital safety awareness across Bangladesh

In a bid to promote safer internet usage across Bangladesh, 128 young leaders have completed an extensive training program under the “Shabdhane Online A (Stay Safe Online) campaign”. These youth ambassadors, representing all 64 districts of the country, will now lead efforts in their communities to increase awareness of digital risks and promote secure online behaviour, said a press release.

The training camp, held at the Proshkha HRDC facility in Manikganj, was jointly organized by the JAAGO Foundation and the popular social media platform TikTok. With the exponential growth of internet users, particularly TikTok's rise from 465 million to 834 million users between 2020 and 2023, ensuring safety in digital spaces has become a pressing concern. The “Shabdhane Online A (Stay Safe Online) campaign” initiative aims to tackle these issues by empowering youth to advocate for online safety within their local communities.