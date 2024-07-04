New LRF committee takes charge with pledge to ensure professionalism

The newly elected executive committee of Law Reporters’ Forum for the tenure of 2024-2025 officially took charge of the office on Thursday from the outgoing committee through a ceremony held at its office on the Supreme Court Bar Association compound.

The new committee took charge with promises to ensure professionalism and objectivity in the law reporting with help of senior members and journalists, says a press release.

LRF president Shamima Akter chaired the first sessions, which was moderated by its general secretary Habibur Rahman. The newly-elected president Ashraf-Ul-Alam and general secretary Moneruzzaman Mission spoke at the event.

The outgoing president and general secretary along with 11 other office bearers congratulated the new committee and greeted with flower bouquets.

