New LRF committee takes charge with pledge to ensure professionalism
The newly elected executive committee of Law Reporters’ Forum for the tenure of 2024-2025 officially took charge of the office on Thursday from the outgoing committee through a ceremony held at its office on the Supreme Court Bar Association compound.
The new committee took charge with promises to ensure professionalism and objectivity in the law reporting with help of senior members and journalists, says a press release.
LRF president Shamima Akter chaired the first sessions, which was moderated by its general secretary Habibur Rahman. The newly-elected president Ashraf-Ul-Alam and general secretary Moneruzzaman Mission spoke at the event.
The outgoing president and general secretary along with 11 other office bearers congratulated the new committee and greeted with flower bouquets.
Later, the newly elected president and general secretary along with other officials handed over crests to the outgoing committee.
The election of LRF executive committee for 2024-2025 was held on 28 June following an Annual General Meeting with participation of 79 out of the total 100 voters.
Lawyer and social media activist Syed Sayedul Hoque Suman, MP, Dhaka Union of Journalists’ president Sohel Hayder Chowdhury, DUJ senior vice president Nazrul Islam and Dhaka Reporters Unity’s president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo spoke as special guests in the ceremony attended by over 50 LRF members.
LRF’s former presidents M Badiuzzaman, Mashudul Haque, Ashutosh Sarkar and Wakil Ahmed Hiron, and its former general secretaries Didarul Alam, Azizul Islam Pannu, Hasan Zabed, Muhammad Yeasin and Ahammed Sarwar Hossain Bhuiyan, also spoke at the event.