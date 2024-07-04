Anti-quota movement
Protesters demonstrate at Shahbagh for the fourth day
The students and job seekers have been demonstrating at Shahbagh intersection for the fourth day, Thursday, seeking reinstatement of a government circular issued in 2018 reforming the quota system in government jobs.
As a result, movement of all types of vehicles has stopped through Shahbagh intersection, creating traffic jams on the streets.
The demonstrators brought out a protest procession from the central library premises of Dhaka University around 11:00 am today.
Chanting various slogans against the quota system in government jobs, the protestors paraded through various streets of the campus and took position at Shahbagh intersection at 12:18 pm.
Though a large number of police members were waiting at Shahbagh intersection beforehand, they did not bar the demonstrators.
The students and job seekers were chanting various slogans and speeches against the quota system.
The students and job seekers under the banner “anti-discrimination student movement” demonstrated for one and a half hours blocking the Shahbagh intersection in the capital to press home their demand on Wednesday.
They have been continuing the movement from 1 July.
Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the governing Bangladesh Awami League, locked the main entrance of Masterda Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University in the morning to stop the students from joining the anti-quota movement.
Facing criticism, though the gate was unlocked later, a section of students were stopped from coming out of the hall.