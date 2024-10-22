ECOFISH II paves way for Bangladesh’s blue economy

Fisheries and Livestock Advisor Farida Akhter stated that the government is working to alleviate the hardships of fishermen during the ban on catching hilsa.

She made this remark while speaking as the chief guest at the result-sharing and phase-out workshop of the Ecofish-2 project held at a hotel in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

The Ecofish-2 project has been implemented by WorldFish Bangladesh with the support of USAID.