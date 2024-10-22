USAID's ECOFISH II result sharing, phase-out workshop
ECOFISH II paves way for Bangladesh’s blue economy
Fisheries and Livestock Advisor Farida Akhter stated that the government is working to alleviate the hardships of fishermen during the ban on catching hilsa.
She made this remark while speaking as the chief guest at the result-sharing and phase-out workshop of the Ecofish-2 project held at a hotel in the capital on Monday, said a press release.
The Ecofish-2 project has been implemented by WorldFish Bangladesh with the support of USAID.
The advisor said, "Hilsa is a very important resource for us. Many fishermen and their families are directly involved with hilsa. We are working to protect mother hilsa and also to support the fishermen. However, I don’t think it’s enough. There is currently a 22-day ban on catching hilsa, and the government is trying to ensure that fishermen do not suffer during this period or go hungry. This support will be increased further."
Highlighting that Bangladesh is not a poor country, Farida Akhter added, "With the natural and marine resources we have, we shouldn’t remain poor if we utilize them properly. If our women become self-reliant, they won’t have to sit idly; they will be able to soar. We have marine scientists, but we are not utilizing them. Fishermen should be given equal respect—they are also, in a sense, scientists. We will request the agencies on behalf of the government to ensure that this project continues and is not stopped."
The event highlighted that the project works to improve the lives of marginal fishing families in Bangladesh's coastal areas while also conserving coastal and marine biodiversity. Ecofish-2 collaborates with the Department of Fisheries, the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation, the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, various universities, and NGOs.
Over 72,000 people from 15,000 fishing families in Cox’s Bazar’s Zone of Resilience, the Meghna estuary, and the Marine Protected Area (MPA) of Nijhum Dwip have benefitted from the project. Over the past five years, the project has trained more than 15,000 fishermen from 429 fisheries conservation groups, empowering them to take responsibility for coastal resources.
Through the project, 236 endangered marine species, including dolphins, turtles, and rays, were successfully released alive from fishing nets. Additionally, 140 local youths have been trained as volunteer “Blue Guards” who have removed 36 metric tons of plastic waste from coastal areas.
Mohammad Mokarram Hossain, Chief of Party of the Ecofish-2 project, presented the research findings at the event. He noted that the project empowered women by increasing their participation in various economic activities through income-generating activities.
It also helped establish saving habits in 222 Women’s Income and Nutrition Groups, aiming to ensure that women could contribute to their family’s economy. As a result, women's participation in economic activities rose from 71 per cent to 100 per cent, and their personal savings reached Tk 8.70 million (USD 73,758).
Other speakers at the event emphasized that the overall activities of the Ecofish-2 project showcase its success, such as community engagement, scientific research, and policy advocacy. The project clearly demonstrates that sustainable fisheries management not only protects marine ecosystems but also improves coastal communities' social structure and livelihoods.
As Bangladesh continues to explore the potential of its blue economy, the data and results from the Ecofish-2 project will serve as a guide for future initiatives. The project has already set a shining example of sustainable and equitable development by promoting women's empowerment, biodiversity conservation, and community-centric approaches.
Special guests at the event included Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Saeed Mahmud Belal Haider, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Zillur Rahman, USAID Bangladesh Mission Director Reed J Aeschliman, WorldFish’s Director of Programs and Impact Management Ann Elizabeth Fleming, and Interim Country Representative of WorldFish Bangladesh Binoy Kumar Barman.