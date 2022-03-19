Cars with even and odd number plates to run on alternative days: Mayor Atiq

The mayor said this at the inauguration of ‘Bangabandhu Muktamancha’ at Batamul area on the edge of Rabindra Sarani in capital’s Uttara Sector 7 on Saturday morning.
Mayor Atiqul said, “A study will be carried out on how many cars drive on the different roads in the capital, on which areas traffic congestion occurs the most and so on. Based on that research, an effective traffic system will be put in place.”
He also said, “It is our duty to ensure a healthy, livable and beautiful environment for children and youth.”
DNCC built the open stage so that youth of different sectors of Uttara can organise free discussions, musical programmes and cultural events. However, in order to develop cultural mindset among the young ones in Uttara, branches of Shilpakala and Bangla academies needs to be expanded in Uttara, he said.
Special guest of the event MP Meher Afroz Chumki said the open stage will play special role in cultivating non-communal awareness and Bangabandhu’s ideology among the youth of Uttara. Hopefully, this stage will be extended even further in future, she said.
Among others, Nurul Huda, director, Bangla Academy, AAMS Arefin Siddique, former VC of Dhaka University, Mofidul Hoque, trustee, Liberation War Museum; Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman, chief health officer, DNCC councilors and officials were present at the event.