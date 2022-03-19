Cars with even and odd number plates to run on alternative days: Mayor Atiq

The mayor said this at the inauguration of ‘Bangabandhu Muktamancha’ at Batamul area on the edge of Rabindra Sarani in capital’s Uttara Sector 7 on Saturday morning.

Mayor Atiqul said, “A study will be carried out on how many cars drive on the different roads in the capital, on which areas traffic congestion occurs the most and so on. Based on that research, an effective traffic system will be put in place.”

He also said, “It is our duty to ensure a healthy, livable and beautiful environment for children and youth.”