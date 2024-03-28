DNCC starts relocating office from risky Karwan Bazar building
The relocation of the regional office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from the risky building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar has started. The office will be relocated to Mohammadpur.
DNCC executive official (zone-5) Motakabbir Ahmed confirmed the development to the newspersons Thursday morning.
The DNCC regional office is being shifted under the initiative to relocate the kitchen market of Karwan Bazar. The 176 shops in that building will be relocated to Gabtoli. The risky building will be demolished after Eid, said DNCC authorities.
Speaking to the newspersons, DNCC official Motakabbir Ahmed said, “The process of shifting the kitchen market has been started through the relocation of the DNCC office. Although the office will be entirely shifted before the Eid-ul-Fitr, the building will be demolished after the Eid. We are planning to relocate only the kitchen market at the moment. Preparations are underway at the place where this market is to be shifted.”
The DNCC held a meeting to exchange views with the traders regarding the relocation of Karwan Bazar on 18 March. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest at the meeting.
DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam said at the meeting that the building in Karwan Bazar, which housed the regional office of DNCC, could collapse at any time. There are some 176 shops in that building.
The building would be torn down after the Eid, he said, adding that the businesses in that building would be relocated to Gabtoli.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, DNCC public relations officer Mokbul Hossain said the DNCC regional office is being transferred to the Mohammadpur Community Centre near the Shia Masjid in the city.