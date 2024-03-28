DNCC starts relocating office from risky Karwan Bazar building

The relocation of the regional office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from the risky building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar has started. The office will be relocated to Mohammadpur.

DNCC executive official (zone-5) Motakabbir Ahmed confirmed the development to the newspersons Thursday morning.

The DNCC regional office is being shifted under the initiative to relocate the kitchen market of Karwan Bazar. The 176 shops in that building will be relocated to Gabtoli. The risky building will be demolished after Eid, said DNCC authorities.