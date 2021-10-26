Citizens demand exemplary punishment for perpetrators

Under the aegis of Sampriti Bangladesh, a citizens’ platform promoting secularism, a large crowd gathered at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Monday afternoon and placed a seven-point demand for maintaining religious harmony in the country.

Holding placards and banners, the civil society activists demanded the necessary steps for the "complete eradication of fundamentalism" from the country.

A total of 89 non-communal and pro-liberation organisations expressed solidarity with the protesters, Sampriti said.

Sampriti Bangladesh convener Pijush Bandyopadhyay led the event, while member secretary Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil delivered the introductory speech.