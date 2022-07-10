City residents clean up waste on their own

Some yellow polythene bags were noticed in front of a house in capital’s Kalyanpur area. ‘Dhaka North City Corporation’ was printed on the polythene bags filled with waste from the slaughtered animals.

In front of the next house there were two regular bags and they were also filled with animal waste.

Like these two houses, garbage bags were seen lying at many places around the capital. The waste has been left for the city corporation cleaners to collect.

Those who didn’t receive bags provided by the city corporation, have bought polythene bags themselves and disposed of the waste in these.