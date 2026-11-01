Garment workers block Mirpur-10 again, demanding Tk 30,000 minimum wage

Garment workers are staging a protest by blocking the road at Mirpur 10 intersection in the capital, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.

At around 8:00 am today, Sunday, workers from several garment factories blocked the road. This has disrupted traffic in the surrounding area.

Saiful Islam, a sub-inspector (SI) at Mirpur Police Station, told Prothom Alo that garment workers had gathered from several locations in Mirpur this morning and blocked Mirpur 10 intersection. Police have been sent to the scene, he said.