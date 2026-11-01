Garment workers block Mirpur-10 again, demanding Tk 30,000 minimum wage
Garment workers are staging a protest by blocking the road at Mirpur 10 intersection in the capital, demanding that the minimum monthly wage be raised to Tk 30,000.
At around 8:00 am today, Sunday, workers from several garment factories blocked the road. This has disrupted traffic in the surrounding area.
Saiful Islam, a sub-inspector (SI) at Mirpur Police Station, told Prothom Alo that garment workers had gathered from several locations in Mirpur this morning and blocked Mirpur 10 intersection. Police have been sent to the scene, he said.
Garment workers had also blocked roads in Mirpur on Saturday over the same demand. The blockade brought traffic to a standstill in Mirpur 10, 11 and 12, as well as surrounding areas, from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.
At one point, the workers gathered in the Shah Ali area of Mirpur 1. Several markets and garment factories were vandalised there.
There were also scuffles, chases and clashes between the workers and security personnel. In addition, workers threw bricks and stones at a garment factory in the Kalshi area.
Meanwhile, a wage board will be formed today to determine new wages for garment workers. Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said this.
At a press briefing after a meeting at the Department of Labour headquarters in Bijoynagar area of the capital, on Saturday, the minister said there was no reason for workers to continue their protests in these circumstances.