Workers clash with police repeatedly in Gazipur, 30 injured 15 vehicles vandalised

Readymade Garment workers demonstrating on the roads in Gazipur, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, clashed repeatedly with law enforcement agencies. At least 30 people were injured in the clashes. At least 15 vehicles, including a police vehicle, were vandalised. In response to the situation, 20 factories declared a holiday.

At around 2:30 pm today, Saturday, workers from the Interstoff factory began protesting after taking to the road in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur. Workers from several other nearby factories also joined the demonstration later. This caused severe traffic congestion on the Dhaka–Tangail highway.

The protesting workers said it had become difficult to run their households on their current wages. Opportunities for overtime work have also declined. Meanwhile, the prices of all essential commodities have increased, but their wages have remained unchanged. They said they had been demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 for a long time.