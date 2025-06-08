Metro Rail operating today, raw or cooked meat prohibited on board

The notice also stated that passengers will not be allowed to carry raw or cooked meat, nor sacrificial animal hides while travelling on the metro rail.

To enforce this, passengers will be thoroughly checked at the entrance of each metro station. If any passenger is found carrying raw or cooked meat, they will not be allowed to enter the metro station.

In addition to that, the metro rail will operate on its public holiday schedule from tomorrow, Monday, stated the DMTCL authorities.