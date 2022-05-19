Commuters in capital stuck in gridlocks

Thousands of commuters got stuck in gridlocks on Thursday morning, as a head-on collision between a bus and a van on Bijoy Sarani triggered traffic jams across Dhaka, reports UNB.

The Bijoy Sarani gridlock around 7:00am saw long tailbacks that eventually spilled over to major roads in the city, hauling traffic on several stretches -- Uttara to Mohakhali and Agargaon to Bijoy Sarani, and in areas such as Mirpur, Bangla Motor and Tejgaon.