Commuters in capital stuck in gridlocks

The worst hit were the office-goers and school and college students. In some areas, the jams intensified as few motorists tried to reverse their vehicles to reach their destinations fast.
A senior executive of a private firm, said, “I started my journey from Uttara around 9.45am to go to my office in the Malibagh area but it took me nearly one hour to reach Radisson Hotel.”
Normal traffic could be restored only after the two vehicles were removed from the road.
A senior official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic department said the two vehicles crashed into each other, leading to jams across the capital
“The vehicles have been removed from the road and the traffic situation is improving across the city,” he told the news agency.