City

Curtain rises on Shilpo Bangla Art Exhibition

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The first edition of the Shilpo Bangla Art Exhibition was inaugurated Monday at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy’s National Art Gallery, reports news agency UNB.

The exhibition, presented by Mahfuz Canvas and co-sponsored by Moon Calligraphy, is showcasing over 250 paintings, ranging from calligraphies to contemporary artworks.

Ekushey Padak winning artist-sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibition.

Mahfuz Canvas, an organisation founded by renowned international artist Mahfuzur Rahman, is the title sponsor of the event.

Mahfuzur Rahman supported several online and offline art events and exhibitions in the past three years to provide self-taught artists of Bangladesh with a welcoming and encouraging international platform.

Shilpo Bangla founders, calligraphy artist couple Sultana Mimi and Jamil Ahmed, want to offer a forum for Bangladeshi creative and energetic entrepreneurs.

The Shilpo Bangla Art Exhibition will welcome visitors till 30 June from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

Read more from City
Post Comment