Curtain rises on Shilpo Bangla Art Exhibition

Ekushey Padak winning artist-sculptor Hamiduzzaman Khan inaugurated the exhibition.
Mahfuz Canvas, an organisation founded by renowned international artist Mahfuzur Rahman, is the title sponsor of the event.
Mahfuzur Rahman supported several online and offline art events and exhibitions in the past three years to provide self-taught artists of Bangladesh with a welcoming and encouraging international platform.
Shilpo Bangla founders, calligraphy artist couple Sultana Mimi and Jamil Ahmed, want to offer a forum for Bangladeshi creative and energetic entrepreneurs.
The Shilpo Bangla Art Exhibition will welcome visitors till 30 June from 11:00am to 7:00pm.