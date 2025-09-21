Metrorail: Operating hours being extended, trains will arrive more frequently
Dhaka metrorail service will soon start earlier in the morning and run later into the night to meet growing passenger demand.
The operating hours will be extended by 30 minutes both at the beginning and end of the day, while the interval between trains will also be reduced by nearly two minutes.
Under the new schedule, trains during peak hours will arrive at every 4 minutes 15 seconds, down from the current minimum of 6 minutes. In off-peak periods, intervals of 8 to 10 minutes will also be shortened by two minutes.
The new system will be introduced in two weeks’ time, following trial runs starting next Friday. Even during the trial period, trains will carry passengers. That means there will be no empty test runs.
Sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which is responsible for constructing and operating the metrorail, said that with the changes, the service will be operating much closer to full capacity.
At present, an average of 420,000 passengers use the metrorail daily, with the highest daily ridership recorded at 456,746 on 6 August.
The authority expects the number to cross 500,000 once the new system is implemented.
When the project was first conceived, daily ridership from Uttara to Motijheel was projected at 500,000, rising to 677,000 once extended to Kamalapur.
DMTCL managing director Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo that they had long been considering extending service hours and increasing train frequency to meet passenger demand. Earlier this could not be done due to shortages.
Stating that they are ready now, he further said, “The new schedule will increase both passenger numbers and revenue, while reducing waiting times and easing pressure on the roads.”
* More to follow …