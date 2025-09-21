Metrorail: Operating hours being extended, trains will arrive more frequently

Dhaka metrorail service will soon start earlier in the morning and run later into the night to meet growing passenger demand.

The operating hours will be extended by 30 minutes both at the beginning and end of the day, while the interval between trains will also be reduced by nearly two minutes.

Under the new schedule, trains during peak hours will arrive at every 4 minutes 15 seconds, down from the current minimum of 6 minutes. In off-peak periods, intervals of 8 to 10 minutes will also be shortened by two minutes.

The new system will be introduced in two weeks’ time, following trial runs starting next Friday. Even during the trial period, trains will carry passengers. That means there will be no empty test runs.