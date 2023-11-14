Ensure transparency at BRI projects: Speakers

Speakers at an event in Dhaka emphasised on adopting a policy of transparency, good governance and people’s participation in the projects taken under China’s Belt and Road Initiative to make those more acceptable.

They also called for clarifying misconceptions on BRI projects, such as, these projects create debt traps, involve corruption and do not transfer technology.

Speakers made these remarks at a seminar on “BRI and Bangladesh” organised by private research organisation Center for Alternatives at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.