Deal singed to set up 42.5 MW waste-based power plant at Amin Bazar

The minister said the government decided to generate electricity by burning wastage, as it is not harmful for environment.
The agreements were signed with local government division, power department, North City Corporation and China Machinery Engineering Corporation for setting up the power plant.
The minister said as per the deal a Chinese company will generate electricity from waste through incineration method. A total of 42.5 MW power plant will be set up at Amin Bazar in Dhaka, which will be the beginning of a new chapter in the country.
"The power will be generated by maintaining balance of the environment and ensuring health protection. The company will start generating electricity within 18 months. Necessary instructions were given in this regard," he said.
Tazul said the Chinese company would set up, operate and maintain the plant at its own risk and added that the city corporation will provide the necessary land and necessary wastage.
"The power division will purchase generated electricity from the company. Not only Dhaka North City Corporation but also South City Corporation, Gazipur, Narayanganj and all city corporations including Chattogram, divisional and district towns and even municipalities are working to generate electricity from waste," he said.
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said that waste power will play a significant role to build smart the city.
“This waste management will not only provide electricity but also it will mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gases,” he added.
Nasrul said that electricity will be generated from waste in all district towns of the country, adding, “It will be very significant for environment, if we start electric run vehicles in Dhaka city fast. Electric engine is also high and financially affordable. Power division will set up require charging stations.”
According to the project details, the estimated cost will be Tk 153.25 billion and the power plant will require 3,000 tons of waste per day.