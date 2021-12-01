Deal singed to set up 42.5 MW waste-based power plant at Amin Bazar

The government signed an agreement to set up a 42.5 MW waste-based power plant at Amin Bazar, as it is not harmful for environment.

"Incineration method for power generation from wastage burn is the best in Bangladesh than the process of Japan and Europe," local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD) minister Tazul Islam said this while witnessing a contract signing ceremony as the chief guest at Sonargaon Hotel in the city.

Chaired by power division secretary Md Habibur Rahman, the programme was also addressed, among others, by state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam, local government division secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed and Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming as special guests.