Dhaka 7th least liveable city of world

However, it advanced three notches this year as last year it was the fourth least liveable city among the 140 cities of the world with 33.6 points.
According to the report, the Austrian capital, Vienna, has made a comeback as the world’s most liveable city. It snatched the top spot from New Zealand's Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Six of the top ten positions have been occupied by European cities. The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and Switzerland’s Zurich. Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth.
Calgary and Vancouver of Canada have been placed respectively at the fourth and fifth places in the index.
“Stability and good infrastructure are the city’s main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment.”
The EIU found Damascus of war-torn Syria as the least liveable city, which was followed by Lagos of Nigeria, Tripoli of Libya, Algiers of Algeria, and Karachi of Pakistan.
