Severe traffic congestion on streets of capital

There has been severe traffic congestion throughout the capital since morning today, Tuesday. Various streets of Dhaka city were still jam-packed with vehicles while writing this report in the afternoon.

Thousands of people gathered to participate in the Islamic grand rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan today. The Suhrawardy Udyan and the surrounding areas had been filled with followers of the Islamist groups.

Different vehicles carrying participants of today’s programme were seen moving on different streets of the capital right from the morning. Many participants were seen moving towards the site of the rally in feet also. Even the Metro Rail was crowded by people attending the rally.