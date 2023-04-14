Mangal Shobhajatra with ‘borisho dhora majhe shantiro bari’ theme

The Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out on Friday, the first day of Bengali New Year-1430, on the Dhaka University campus with the hope to move ahead with new vigour and determination leaving the past failure, disappointment and weariness behind.

The theme of this year’s Mangal Shobhajatra was chosen as ‘borisho dhara majhe shantiro bari’, a line from a song of Rabindranath Tagore, hoping for peace especially because of the war going on in Ukraine and its fallout around the globe.

The Mangal Shobhajatra was brought out at 9:00 am from the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University and ended there after parading up to the Shahbagh intersection in the capital.