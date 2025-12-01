Metro rail: Why climbing onto the roof is so dangerous
On Sunday evening, a teenager climbed onto the roof of the metro rail by getting between two coaches at the Secretariat Station in the capital. Although he was brought down quickly, the entire metro rail line had to be shut down because of the incident.
Whenever something like this happens on the metro, the whole train and line must be inspected. As a result, countless passengers suffer.
In Bangladesh, most trains are diesel-powered. Although dangerous, you’ve surely seen people travelling on the roofs of these trains. Many still do this despite knowing it is unsafe. Before Eid or during the Biswa Ijtema, newspapers often publish photos of crowds sitting on train roofs.
Metro rail is entirely different, here’s why:
The metro rail is electric. Just above the roof runs a highly powerful electric wire. That wire powers the train. The distance between the roof and this wire is only a few centimetres. Getting even slightly close can cause electrocution. The voltage is so high that a major accident can occur within seconds.
The metro rail runs comparatively faster. The roof is slippery, and even a slight misstep can lead to a fall.
If someone climbs onto the roof of the metro rail, the entire system must be shut down. According to regulations, the train, track, and electrical system must all be inspected. This halts passenger movement altogether.
So, climbing onto the roof of a diesel train and climbing onto the roof of a metro rail cannot be compared. Diesel trains have no electrical hazard above the roof, but right above the metro rail roof runs a high-voltage wire, touching it means life-threatening danger.
Remember, the metro rail roof is not a place to play. A single moment of mistake can become the biggest mistake of your life. Stay safe and follow the rules- that is the wisest choice.