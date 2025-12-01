Metro rail: Why climbing onto the roof is so dangerous

On Sunday evening, a teenager climbed onto the roof of the metro rail by getting between two coaches at the Secretariat Station in the capital. Although he was brought down quickly, the entire metro rail line had to be shut down because of the incident.

Whenever something like this happens on the metro, the whole train and line must be inspected. As a result, countless passengers suffer.

In Bangladesh, most trains are diesel-powered. Although dangerous, you’ve surely seen people travelling on the roofs of these trains. Many still do this despite knowing it is unsafe. Before Eid or during the Biswa Ijtema, newspapers often publish photos of crowds sitting on train roofs.