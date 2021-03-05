City

DSCC mayor promises playground for every ward

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Friday announced to set up playground in every ward, reports UNB.

"We'll acquire land if needed and set up playgrounds for our children," he told reporters after enjoying a football match of the Inter-Ward Sports Competition-2021 at Karim Jute Mills ground in Ward 6 this afternoon.

He said that although everyone wants the children to come back to the field, there are not enough playgrounds.

Advertisement

"Along with inter-ward sports competitions, we've taken initiatives to create sports venues in every ward," he said.

"We're setting up playgrounds in places we've recovered in wards 42, 26 and 13."

Read more from City

More News

First metro-train set to reach Mongla port in April

Electric poles on the metro rail line at Diabari, Uttara, 19 October 2020

National Press Club holds meeting over security

Police charge batons, foil JCD protest rally at the gate of National Press Club on 28 February 2021

Magistrate finds no marks on Mushtaq’s body in first inquest

Magistrate finds no marks on Mushtaq’s body in first inquest

Student orgs hold govt responsible for custodial death of writer Mushtaq

Student orgs hold govt responsible for custodial death of writer Mushtaq