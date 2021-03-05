DSCC mayor promises playground for every ward

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Friday announced to set up playground in every ward, reports UNB.

"We'll acquire land if needed and set up playgrounds for our children," he told reporters after enjoying a football match of the Inter-Ward Sports Competition-2021 at Karim Jute Mills ground in Ward 6 this afternoon.

He said that although everyone wants the children to come back to the field, there are not enough playgrounds.