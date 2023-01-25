Metro rail’s Pallabi station opens to commuters

Nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka, Mirpur’s Pallabi station has opened to commuters on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

From today, commuters can travel from Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi, said managing director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique.