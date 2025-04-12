Only 2 motifs catching fire is mysterious, says fire service

The incident of two motifs made for the Bengali New Year festive procession at the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University catching fire is mysterious, said the department of fire service and civil defence. The police have launched an investigation into this matter.

The fire service headquarters control room says that they received the news of the fire at 5:04 am in the morning today, Saturday. Two units from Old Dhaka’s Siddiq Bazar fire service station extinguished the fire at around 5:22 am.