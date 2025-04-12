Only 2 motifs catching fire is mysterious, says fire service
The incident of two motifs made for the Bengali New Year festive procession at the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University catching fire is mysterious, said the department of fire service and civil defence. The police have launched an investigation into this matter.
The fire service headquarters control room says that they received the news of the fire at 5:04 am in the morning today, Saturday. Two units from Old Dhaka’s Siddiq Bazar fire service station extinguished the fire at around 5:22 am.
Meanwhile, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station Khalid Mansur said that how did only the motifs featuring the ‘face of fascist’ and the ‘peace dove’ out of many motifs sculpted for the Bengali New Year celebration procession caught fire is being inspected. The police have started gathering evidence from the scene, he added.
Top officials of Dhaka University including the vice-chancellor and the proctor have visited the scene. At that time there were police personnel present at the scene, said the OC.
When asked how the fire broke out, an official from Siddiq Bazar fire service station Ruhul Amin Mollah told Prothom Alo this morning that there are several motifs at the fine arts faculty for celebrating the New Year procession. It’s mysterious that only two of those motifs caught fire.
Officer-in-charge of the media cell at fire service headquarters, deputy assistant director Md Shahjahan Shikdar told Prothom Alo that it’s not possible to comment about the source of the fire without a complete investigation. The mystery of the fire will be solved through investigation.
Meanwhile, the faculty of fine arts in a notice published this morning stated that someone or a group of people have burnt down the motif of the ‘face of fascist' sculpted for the Bengali New Year procession. The expressed their regret at this.
A general diary (GD) has been filed with the Shahbagh police station in connection to the incident. The university authorities have decided to form an inquiry committee in this connection.