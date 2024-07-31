Police went to late Barrister Mainul Hosein's house to arrest him

Police asked the security guards present there about Mainul Hosein’s whereabouts. As they informed police that Mainul Hosein had died, they sought a death certificate. Police left after seeing the death certificate.

Deceased Mainul Hosein’s wife and son are currently staying abroad.

Asked about the incident on Wednesday, Gulshan police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mazharul Islam said, ‘Chattogram metropolitan magistrate’s court sought a report regarding his death. A police officer of Gulshan police station went to bring that report. His death certificate was availed from the staff present at his now. Now we will send it to the court.’