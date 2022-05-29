Enforced disappearance: Child wants to be a police officer to find father

On 4 December of 2013, when BNP leader Md Kawsar Hossain became a victim of enforced disappearance, his only daughter was just three years old. That child is a 12-year-old girl now.

During a demonstration held in front of the National Museum on Saturday Kawsar’s wife Minu Akhter told Prothom Alo, her daughter now wishes to become a police officer and find her father.

Marking International Week of the Disappeared, ‘Mayer Daak’ a platform of the families of enforced disappearance victims, organised the demonstration, ‘Return the victims of enforced disappearance to their mothers’.