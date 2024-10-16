Resignation of ‘partisan’ justices demanded
Students lay siege to HC, lawyers protest
Lawyers Against Discrimination have been demonstrating on demand for the resignation of “partisan and corrupt” justices of the High Court division in the city.
Meanwhile, another procession under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination (combined private universities) was brought out on the High Court premises. They have laid siege to the court with the same demand.
The lawyers started demonstrations in front of the Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday morning.
The demonstrating lawyers said the partisan and corrupt justices are also equally responsible for the fragile state of the country. They said they gave a chance to the “partisan and corrupt justices” to resign but they did not do that.
The lawyers further said they would continue their movement until the justices who are aides of Awami fascists will not resign from their posts.
The lawyers were chanting various slogans urging unity with the people.
Another protest procession under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination entered the High Court premises around 11:30 am.