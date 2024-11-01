DMP bans rally at Kakrail, adjacent areas on Saturday
The police have banned all sorts of rally, procession, and demonstration in Kakrail and adjacent areas in Dhaka on Saturday.
The DMP issued a public notice in this regard at 7:30 pm on Friday, hours before a scheduled rally of Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the capital.
The notice, signed by DMP commissioner Mainul Hasan, noted that the decision aims at maintaining public order amid the prevailing situation. The Pioneer Road, Kakrail, and adjacent areas will remain under purview of the ban.
Earlier, the JaPa declared to hold a rally and demonstration programme at Kakrail at 2:00 pm on Saturday, demanding withdrawal of ‘trumped-up’ cases against its leaders and keeping the commodity prices in check.
JaPa chairman GM Quader is supposed to preside over the meeting.
At a press briefing on Friday, the JaPa chairman vowed to hold the rally, risking their lives. He urged the partymen not to be afraid and face the challenges bravely.