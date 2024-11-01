Don’t be afraid, Saturday programme to continue: GM Quader to party men
Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has said they would continue to protest the injustices and discrimination that they are facing even if it cost their lives.
The Jatiya Party would organise its programme scheduled to be held in the capital’s Kakrail Saturday, even if they have to risk their lives, GM Quader announced at a press conference at the Jatiya Party office in the capital's Banani on Friday.
At the press conference, he also highlighted the role of Jatiya Party from the ninth parliamentary election in 2008 to the 12th parliamentary election in 2024.
Earlier, a group of people, under the banner of ‘anti-fascist students, workers, and general citizens’, marched with a procession to the Jatiya Party headquarters. It led to chases there, with both sides throwing brick chips at each other. Later, the Jatiya Party office was set on fire. Jatiya Party said their leaders and activists were preparing for Saturday’s rally.
GM Quader strongly condemned Thursday’s events.
He said, “The programme that we have announced for 2 November, Saturday, will be held on time. Do not be afraid… We have come to die. We want to die. We want to see how many people they would kill. Keep in mind that the lessons of Islam is to protest injustice; if you cannot use your hands, speak up; if you cannot speak up, abhor the oppressors. We have to follow it and we are ready to give our lives for it.”
Referring to the recent events, GM Quader said, “We did not do any crime but we are being labelled as criminals. We do not know why it is happening.”
