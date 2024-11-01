Don’t be afraid, Saturday programme to continue: GM Quader to party men

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has said they would continue to protest the injustices and discrimination that they are facing even if it cost their lives.

The Jatiya Party would organise its programme scheduled to be held in the capital’s Kakrail Saturday, even if they have to risk their lives, GM Quader announced at a press conference at the Jatiya Party office in the capital's Banani on Friday.

At the press conference, he also highlighted the role of Jatiya Party from the ninth parliamentary election in 2008 to the 12th parliamentary election in 2024.