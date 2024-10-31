JaPa headquarters vandalised, set on fire

The headquarters of Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the capital's Bijoynagar area has been vandalised and set on fire.

The incident took place this evening when a group of people, under the banner of anti-fascist students, workers, and general citizens, marched in a procession to the JaPa headquarters. It led to a chase and counter-chase there, with both sides throwing brick chips at each other.

However, they both claimed that they were attacked first.