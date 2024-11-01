Is there no administration in the country, angry JaPa men ask

Signs of fire were seen on the ground floor of the four-storied building that houses the headquarters of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the capital’s Bijoynagar while damaged furniture and other equipment were strewn on the remaining floors.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of people, under the banner of ‘anti-fascist students, workers, and general citizens’, marched with a procession to the JaPa headquarters.

It led to chases there, with both sides throwing brick chips at each other. Later, the Jatiya Party office was set on fire.