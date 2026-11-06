Applied Human Science College students block Nilkhet road demanding principal’s resignation

Students of Government College of Applied Human Science (formerly Home Economics College) in the capital continued their protests for a second consecutive day, demanding the resignation of Principal Professor Meherun Nessa and justice over an alleged police attack on students, among other demands.

The students began protesting after blocking both sides of the road in front of the college in Nilkhet shortly after 10:30 am today, Friday. Traffic came to a standstill as a result.

The protesting students said they would continue their movement, until their demands were met. However, none of them agreed to speak on record, giving their names and identities.