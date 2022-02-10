City

Fake currencies smuggled to India from Pakistan via Bangladesh: DMP

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division have arrested four members, including a woman, of an Indian counterfeit Rupee smuggling ring, reports UNB.

The four were arrested from Demra and Hazaribagh areas of the capital in a series of raids spanning Monday and Tuesday.

The arrestees are Amanullah Bhuiyan, Kajal Rekha, Yasin Arafat Keramat and Nomanur Rahman Khan.

Counterfeit notes of Rs 1.5 million (15 lakh) and mobile phones were recovered from them, said a DMP media release.

During the interrogation, the arrestees said that they had for a long time been collecting counterfeit Indian Rs 500 and Rs 1000 super notes from Pakistan through international channels and smuggling it through various products - either in person or through courier service from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj areas, the DMP release added.

Arrested Aman Ullah Bhuiyan is a government vehicle driver of Sunamganj district Narcotics Control Department. And Kajal Rekha is the second wife of Aman Ullah.

A case has been filed against them at Hazaribagh police station.

