Farida elected first female president of National Press Club

Farida Yasmin of the Daily Ittefaq made history after being elected as the first female president of the National Press Club on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Elias Khan of daily Amar Desh was elected general secretary of the press club management committee for the 2021-22 tenure.

Farida Yasmin bagged 581 votes while her rival candidate Kamal Uddin Sabuj got 395 votes. She served as the general secretary of the outgoing committee.

Elias Khan secured 566 votes while Omar Farroque 393 votes for the general secretary post.

Poet Hasan Hafiz was elected senior vice present with 413 votes and Rezwanul Haque Raza as vice president securing 615 votes.

The other office bearers of the 17-member executive committee of the National Press Club are -- joint secretaries Mainul Alam (577 votes) and M Ashraf Ali (395 votes), Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury (706 votes).