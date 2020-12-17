Finally HC clears path for journalist Kajol’s release

The High Court on Thursday granted bail to photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), clearing the way for his release, reports UNB.
The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
With the court order, there is no bar for Kajol’s release now, said his counsel barrister Jyotirmoy Barua .
Deputy attorney general Mohamamd Sarwar Hossain represented the state.
Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the DSA case for publishing and sharing an article on social media over expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia
The journalist had gone missing on 10 March, a day after a case was filed by ruling Awami League parliamentarian from Magura-1 constituency Saifuzzaman Shikhor.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act on 10 and 11 March.
After remaining missing for 53 days, Kajol was shown as detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border on 3 May, and produced before a Jashore court the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.