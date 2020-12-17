Finally HC clears path for journalist Kajol’s release

The High Court on Thursday granted bail to photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), clearing the way for his release, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

With the court order, there is no bar for Kajol’s release now, said his counsel barrister Jyotirmoy Barua .

Deputy attorney general Mohamamd Sarwar Hossain represented the state.