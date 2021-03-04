First metro-train set to reach Mongla port in April

The first set of metro rail having six coaches will reach Uttara rail depot on 23 April as a ship carrying the train set will leave Kobe port, Japan for Mongla on Thursday, reports state-run BSS.

“The third-party trial run of the train set has already been completed and a ship carrying the set is heading towards Kobe port from where the train will be sent to Mongla port on a mother vessel, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director M A N Siddique told BSS on Wednesday.

According to the project details, integrated tests of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 will be carried out before formal operation and the trial runs will also be carried out after integrated test of the metro rail sets.