First metro-train set to reach Mongla port in April

The first set of metro rail having six coaches will reach Uttara rail depot on 23 April as a ship carrying the train set will leave Kobe port, Japan for Mongla on Thursday, reports state-run BSS.
“The third-party trial run of the train set has already been completed and a ship carrying the set is heading towards Kobe port from where the train will be sent to Mongla port on a mother vessel, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director M A N Siddique told BSS on Wednesday.
According to the project details, integrated tests of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 will be carried out before formal operation and the trial runs will also be carried out after integrated test of the metro rail sets.
The project details also said the length of the metro rail route up to Motijheel was 20.10km. But now it has been extended to Kamalapur Railway Station by another 1.16km. As a result, the number of stations was also increased to 16.
There will be a total of 16 stations on the 21km route of the Mass Rapid Transit-MRT Line-6. The stations are: Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Framgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel.