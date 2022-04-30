Five Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Like every year five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque from 7.00am on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, reports UNB.

Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh revealed the schedule in a press release on Saturday

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7.00am, followed by three more at the top of each hour till 10.00am. The last one will be at 10.45am.

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Sunday evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.

The Islamic Foundation issued a press release on Saturday saying the meeting will be held at the foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers for reviewing information on the sighting of Shawwal moon.